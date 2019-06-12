MARILEE STEPHENSON RUSSELL

PORTSMOUTH — Marilee Stephenson Russell, 69, of Portsmouth, OH., passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, OH. She was born in Portsmouth, OH., December 19, 1949 a daughter of the late Floyd Ellis Stephenson and Wilma Lybrook Stephenson.

Marilee was a Graduate from the University of Kentucky and Salmon P. Chase College of Law. She was an attorney at Stephenson Law Office and Former President of the Kawanis Club in Portsmouth, OH.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Tim Stephenson.

Surviving are her husband for 20 years James C. Russell and her son Andrew Stephenson Horne of Lexington, KY.

Funeral Services will be 2 P.M. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., with Rev. Darrell Stephenson officiating. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be Friday from 12 P.M. until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Humane Society 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450 Washington, DC 20037