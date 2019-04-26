MARILYN BOLTON STAFFORD

PORTSMOUTH — Marilyn Bolton Stafford, 81, of Portsmouth, died peacefully at home, Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born April 26, 1937 in Leavenworth, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Deelas Lee and Mary Ellen Bolton; her brother, Harold Bolton; and her husband, Mitchell Franklin Stafford. She is survived by her son, Dan Stafford; daughter Judy (Vic) Kellum; and grandson, Michael Kellum.

Marilyn grew up in Ashland, Kentucky, and was a graduate of Boyd County High School. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Ohio University and began her career as a special education teacher. She was a long-time member of the Order of Eastern Star where she had many special friends and spent many hours in service. She was honored to have served as Worthy Matron in each of the chapters where she belonged.

She loved her independence, her ornery cat, Buddy, and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company in Portsmouth. There will be no funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , or the .