Marina O'Connor (1936 - 2019)

MARINA CAROL O'CONNOR

KANSAS CITY — Marina Carol (Tomlin) O'Connor, 82, passed away March 21, 2019.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 13th, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Gladstone, MO; visitation at 9:00 AM. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Contributions suggested to Life Unlimited (formerly Immacolata Manor) or Our Lady of Mercy Country Home.

(Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
