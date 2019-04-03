MARINA CAROL O'CONNOR
KANSAS CITY — Marina Carol (Tomlin) O'Connor, 82, passed away March 21, 2019.
The Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 13th, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Gladstone, MO; visitation at 9:00 AM. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Contributions suggested to Life Unlimited (formerly Immacolata Manor) or Our Lady of Mercy Country Home.
(Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)