GALLIPOLIS-Marjorie Snedaker, 96, of Gallipolis passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis.

Marjorie was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on August 22, 1923 to the late Ernest and Littie Kinker of Minford, Ohio. Marjorie married Frank L. Snedaker on November 19, 1943 in Piketon, Ohio. Marjorie and Frank moved to Gallipolis in 1951; they founded the Shake Shoppe in 1954. Frank preceded her in death on July 14, 2007.

Marjorie is survived by two sons, Steven F. (Janet) Snedaker of Columbus and Jeffrey L. (Vera) Snedaker of Gallipolis; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Marjorie was active in the Gallipolis Emblem Club for many years. She was well-known for her paintings. Painting was a passion of hers. Her original recipes for the hot dog sauce and barbeque are still being used at the Shake Shoppes in Gallipolis.

According to her wishes, there will be no services at this time. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. at a later date.

The family would like to thank Holzer Assisted Living for the excellent care and love Marjorie was shown during her stay there for many years.

Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family.

