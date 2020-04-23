PORTSMOUTH-Marjorie Jean Sparks, 92, of Portsmouth, formerly of McDermott, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center's Emergency Room.

She was born March 28, 1928 in McDermott, a daughter of the late Edgar Dart and Lyda Elizabeth Boyer Sparks.

Jean was a Domestic Engineer for the Naomi and Frank Rickey Family in McDermott, a member of the Bethany Baptist Church, and a 1946 McDermott High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Sparks Sr.; one sister, Ilo Barringer; and one nephew, Charles Sparks Jr.

Jean was a second mother to seven loving nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and many more great great-nieces and nephews who survive.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Rushtown Cemetery with Ralph Clay officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.