LUCASVILLE — Mark "Crawdad" Crawford, 65, of Lucasville, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Rosemount Pavilion.

He was born November 10, 1953 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Raymond D. Crawford and Katherine "Aberdean" Miller Crawford Lute.

Crawdad was a retired Fork Lift Driver for Waller Stone in McDermott and a 1971 Northwest High School graduate. Mark was a member of the Duck Run Community Church. He loved to sing and play guitar and used his talent to minister to others, praise our Lord, and uplift the spirits of others. He lived a humble but blessed life and loved to cut up and make others laugh. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.

He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Paul E. Lute; and one sister, Joan Newman.

Crawdad is survived by his daughter, Sara Ann Crawford of McDermott; three grandsons, Austin and Cody Castle and Montana Crawford; two sisters, Karen Martin of McDermott and Sheryl Lute of Lucasville; three brothers, Douglas Crawford of Princeton, Indiana, Danny Crawford of Otway, and Michael Lute of Lucasville; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends, as well as his very special friend, Lisa Fitch Brogdon.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.