MARK W. FLEMING

PORTSMOUTH — Mark W. Fleming, 95, of Portsmouth, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born on February 13, 1924 in Portsmouth, OH, to the late Clarence and Evarista Brennan Fleming.

Mark was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie; son, Steve; sister Rosemary Neurot; and brothers Dick and Doug.

Surviving him are a son, Jim Fleming and his wife Eleni; daughter Cathy Fleming; grandchildren Aimee Madden, Allison Gerst, Kira Jones, J.C. Fleming, Elliot Fleming, and Sarah Fleming Kennedy; seven great grand-children; three great, great grand children; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by Marty Glynn and Al Varhola, his friends for over 90 years, as well as his dear friends Sam Piatt and Tink Ritzler.

Mark was a retired chemical operator for Aristech Chemical Company. Prior to that, he was employed by Hooker Chemical, and was an accountant for the N&W Railroad.

A decorated World War II veteran (three battle stars), Mark served in the 3rd Army in the European theatre.

Devoted to his faith, he was a member of St. Marys of the Annunciation Catholic Church. for over 90 years.

Mark was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the James Dickey Post American Legion, and the Shawnee Golden Bears.

The Portsmouth Times named him "Father of the Year"— not only because of his dedication to his family, but because many of his children's friends thought of him as their second dad. Mark was known for his gentle kindheartedness, humanity, compassion and willingness to always lend a helping hand. He was loved deeply by his family, friends and community.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Chris Tuttle officiating, burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P. M. Recitation of the Rosary will be 7:00 P.M. Sunday at the Funeral Home.