WHEELERSBURG- Mark Edward Gaspers, 67, of Wheelersburg, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Concord Health and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg. Mark was born January 25, 1953 in Ironton, Ohio to the late John E. and Bernice Mae Gollihugh Gaspers. Mark was a U. S. Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War and he was employed by Hallmark in home health care. Mark is survived by two sons, Tim Gaspers and Mark "Eddie" Gaspers, Jr. and three sisters, Anita Mollett, Teresa Rochelle and Karen Bays.

Services will be 7:00 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Mollett officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until the 7:00 pm service hour on Wednesday. Condolences may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.