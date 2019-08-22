WEST PORTSMOUTH — Mark Andrew Johnson, 68 of West Portsmouth died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. He was born November 7, 1950 in Portsmouth to Jesse Andrew Johnson and the late Dorothy Goodman Johnson.

He retired from Laborer's Local #83, was a member of Masonic Lodge in Naples, Florida and the 858's. He loved motorcycles, life and was well known for his sense of humor and antics.

Along with his father, he is survived by his fiancé, Karen Waller, 2 sons; Jesse Andrew Johnson and Mark Andrew Johnson, 6 grandchildren; Jasmine, Lillian, Marcus, Levi, Addison, and Kaydyn Johnson, a sister, Karen Rogers, nieces and nephew; Leasly, Missy, and Jason. Mark had a special bond with Karen's family, especially Jason, Emily, and Kimberly and their children. He was also survived by many other family and friends.

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Monday, August 26, 2019 at Locust Grove Cemetery with Denny Dawes officiating. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth on Sunday from 6 to 8:00 PM. A Masonic Service will be held at 8:00 PM on Sunday by the Nauvoo Masonic Lodge #769. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.