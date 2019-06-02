MARK STEVEN KING

WHEELERSBURG —Mark Steven King, Age 60, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at OSU Hospital in Columbus. He was born May 11, 1959, in Portsmouth to Garrett and Edna Eileen (Perkins) King. Mark served his country as a member of the U.S. Army and worked as a laborer for the local union in Columbus, retiring in 2012. He loved to work, as a mechanic, doing yard work, or building houses. He was a jack of all trades.

He is survived by his daughter, Jeanie Pennington of Columbus; his girlfriend, Annette Brown; brothers, Roy (Bev) King of Portsmouth, Dale King of Sciotoville, Bruce King of Sciotoville, Tom King of Portsmouth, Dennis King of Lucasville; sisters, Delores Gilpin of Sciotoville, Vicki (Don) Toms of Lucasville, Joy (Larry) Hemby of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Taya, Hailey, and Emma Pennington; many nieces and nephews he loved dearly and held close to his heart; and special friend, Dickie Kinnison of Sciotoville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; brothers, Gary King, James Withrow, Garrett King, Jr., Charlie King; and foster brother, John Stiltner.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Fond memories of Mark and expressions of condolence may be shared at www. WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.