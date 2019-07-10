MARK ALAN SKAGGS

RUBYVILLE — After having dreamed of walking again, on July 7, 2019, Mark Alan Skaggs 56 of Rubyville Ohio passed away in the loving presence of his family at The Ohio State University Hospital. It became time for him to leave this world and fly to the next one. There he has found peace and was reunited with his family in heaven.

Mark had his ups and his downs. He battled the adversity of his disability all of his adult life. He was a true warrior and through it all, he maintained that free spirit that made him who he was. Despite his disability, Mark lived a full life on his own terms. All the while, he lived and loved like no other and had a good time doing it.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents Elmer Lee Skaggs and Ruby James Skaggs Brown. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Susan F. Brant, his brother Richard W. Skaggs and nephews, Phillip York, Jeffery S. Brant. Mark is survived by his brothers and sisters Helen L. (Harry) Stoneking of Flemsburg, Mn, Judy A. Mcgarey of Moore, OK, Barbara Collier of Little Falls, MN, Robert L. Skaggs of Sciotoville, OH, Rosie M. Lambert of Franklin Furnace, Rachel Brant of Lucasville, OH, Elmer (Joe) Skaggs of Rubyville, Chester L. Skaggs of Rubyville and Waynetta K. Keaton of Little Falls, MN. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces. He had friends all across the nation that called him (brother).

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 1pm at the Waits Missionary Baptist Church located at 1889 State Route 140, Portsmouth, OH. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth.