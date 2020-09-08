WHEELERSBURG - Mark Anthony "Tony" Spriggs, 69 of Wheelersburg passed away Saturday September 5, 2020 in Maryville, TN. He was born August 26, 1951 in Portsmouth a son of the late Earl and Amelia Spriggs. He was a retired Timber Harvester and a 1970 graduate of Portsmouth High School. He attended Sciotodale Freewill Baptist Church, was a member of American Legion James Dickey Post 23, New Boston Eagles and Southern Ohio Loggers Association where he was named Regional Logger of The Year in 1996. He liked to play Poker, bet on the Ponies and loved watching his grandchildren play sports.

He is survived by a son, Mark (Jessica) Spriggs of Lecanto, FL., two daughters, Amy (John) Stamper and Betty (Rick) Green all of Wheelersburg; grandchildren, JJ and Jarrett Stamper, Tre and Olivia Spriggs and Eric Green; two brothers, John (Ann) Spriggs of McDermott and Pat (Alice) Spriggs of Portsmouth; three sisters, Linda (Kenny) Coleman of West Portsmouth, Mary (Hank) Cantrell and Nancy (Scott) Rammel all of Portsmouth. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Judy Marie Bauer Spriggs; a sister, Geraldine Logan; three brothers, Earl Michael Spriggs, David Spriggs and Walter Spriggs. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday September 10, 2020 at D.W.SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Aaron Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM and Thursday 10 to 11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Sciotodale Freewill Baptist Church or SOMC Hospice Center. Due to Covid everyone is asked to wear face coverings.