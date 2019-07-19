MARK MATTHEW STEWART, SR.

SOUTH SHORE — Mark Matthew Stewart, Sr., 63, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away at his home on July 16, 2019. Mark was born in Tampa, Florida, to Henry and Floris Gee Stewart, both deceased. He was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Richard and a sister, Gail Lelling. Mark is survived by his wife of 45 years, Amy Spears Stewart; 2 sons, Mark Jr, of South Shore and Gary (Rhonda) Ratcliff of Seneca, S.C.; a brother, Henry (Tracy) Stewart of Lucasville and sisters Clara Craft of Sciotoville and Susie (Dave) Gowdy, of Morehead, Ky.

Mark is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a very special great-nephew, Kelsey Andre of W. Portsmouth. Mark was a professional roofer and worked for Stevens Construction and COSAM Contractors. Mark was a veteran of the Air Force. Mark was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was the neighbor you wished you had. His laughter and corny jokes were infectious. Mark worshipped his home, wife and son .

A Celebration of Life will be held at the discretion of the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the F. C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth.