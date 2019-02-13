MARKKI BENDER

PORTSMOUTH — Markki Bender, 32, of Portsmouth, Ohio, died Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was born October 12, 1986, in Portsmouth, to Sherry Fisher and Mark Bender, who survive her. Markki was preceded in death by her grandparents who helped raise her, Rick and Phyllis Scott, and her great-grandparents, Norman and Elva Scott, a brother, Jagger Tackett.

Along with her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Amina Forrest, sisters; Krista Tackett, Laykin Tackett, and Jesse Scott, her grandfather, Jack Fisher, uncles; Ronnie (Debra) Newman, and Beau Fisher, and an aunt, Missy Fisher (Aunt MeMe), cousins; Lisa Newman, Beau White, Kenneth (Bubby) Newman, Nick Porter, Alexis Nelson, niece, Chyna and nephew, Jaythan, and a long time childhood friend, Amber Spriggs. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, February, 19, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Reverend Clarence Parker officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 PM at the funeral.

Markki was a loving, fierce, independent, and full of intellect individual. She had a special presence about her. Markki would light up any room she entered, and put a smile upon one's face at all times. She was full of life and loved to make everyone laugh. She is now in a very special place in our heart. Her beloved daughter Amina was her world, who she loved more than anything. And now her legacy will continue to live through her baby girl.