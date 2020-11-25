1/
Marsha Pope
WHEELERSBURG-Marsha Jane Hacker "Dirty Water" Pope, 73, of Wheelersburg passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at SOMC in Portsmouth. Marsha was born September 11, 1947 in Wheelersburg to the late Dexter Hacker and Wilma Shoemaker Hacker. She worked as an office manager for Scioto Water and attended Pine Creek Freewill Baptist Church. She belonged to the Scioto Water AFLSCME Union and she was a Volunteer Green Township EMS. Marsha is survived by her son, Shannon Pope and Carolyn Hiles and her step-son, Craig (Dawn) Rayburn. She also survived by a sister, Judy McGlone; a brother, Tom (Cheryl) Hacker and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Services for Marsha will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Steve Luster officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am service. Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Masks are not provided by the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
