MARTHA L. BURCHETT

MINFORD —Martha L. Burchett, 73, of Minford passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at SOMC Hospice, surrounded by the love of her husband, children, grandchildren, and other close family members. She was born February 15, 1946, in Scioto County, a daughter of the late John Allen Kallner and Maxine Allen Kallner.

Martha is survived by her husband of 55 years, John M. Burchett; two daughters, Sallie Burchett, Karen Burchett; six grandchildren, Adam (Jennifer) Burchett, Isaac Osborne, Joshua Matthews, Amanda VanHoose, Jennifer (Justin) Edenfield, Jason Gaines; two step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two close friends of the family, Dan Bragg and Brittany Taylor; one brother, Wayne (Carolyn) Allen; three sisters, Catherine (Jim) Pyles, Wanda Bobst, Janet (George) Honaker, and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Minford Bible Baptist with Pastor Brett McGraw officiating. Burial will be at Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the church from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. The family would like to thank SOMC Hospice for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.