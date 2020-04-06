WHEELERSBURG-Martha Jean DeCamp, 82, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Hillview Retirement Center in Portsmouth. Martha was born October 1, 1937 in Hickman County, TN to the late Raymond Hensley and Oma Cogdill Hensley Campbell. Martha was a graduate of Helena Dye Beauty School in Nashville, TN and worked as a beautician for over 30 years and worked at Walmart for over 20 years. She was a member of First Church of Christ in Wheelersburg. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Joseph Decamp whom she married November 23, 1957 in Hohenwald, TN. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Anthony DeCamp; a brother Lonnie Hensley and two sisters, Pearl Blankenship and Ruth Head. Martha is survived by three sons, Thomas Lowe (Valerie) DeCamp, Charles Weston DeCamp and Joseph Ray (Kelley) DeCamp; six grandchildren, Nicholas DeCamp, Amanda Dicus, Ashlie Bailey, Andrew DeCamp, Jarrod DeCamp and Raven DeCamp; three great grandchildren, Matthew Dicus, Hannah Dicus and Eleanor Bailey and daughter-in-law Carla Phillips.

Due to the health restrictions services are at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of Martha's life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.