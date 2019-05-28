MARTHA L. GILBERT

MINFORD — Martha Lou Gilbert, 84, of Minford, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Rosemount Pavilion. Born January 25, 1935 in Beaver, a daughter of the late Robert and Birdie Webb Estep, she was a 1953 graduate of Stockdale High School, was a former employee of Goodyear Atomic, Portsmouth Bank, Star Bank and First Star Bank, and attended Minford United Methodist Church.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Beth Gilbert of Minford, and two grandsons, Wes Gilbert and Will Gilbert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Gilbert on December 4, 2015.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Lucasville with Mike Musser officiating.