PORTSMOUTH — Martha L. Goodballet, 77, of Portsmouth, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at SOMC Hospice. She was born March 21, 1942, in McKeesport, PA, the daughter of the late Clifford Troup and Enid Morris Troup. She attended Valley United Methodist Church, and was a member of Scioto Christian Ministry, and was retired from the Boy Scouts of America.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, David A. Goodballet; two daughters, Jennifer Cottle (Marc), of Portsmouth; Erica Willis (Jason), of Portsmouth; one brother, Lynn Troup, of Arlington, Texas; six grandchildren, Alex Jordan, Keith Cottle, Lila Brown, Andrew Brown, Clay Cottle and Addie Willis, all of Portsmouth; two great-grandchildren, Cruze Jordan and Ivy Jordan, of Portsmouth; along with their mother, Rebecca McClary, of Portsmouth; two brothers in law, Keith (Peg) Goodballet, of East Liverpool, Ohio; Mike (Sue) Goodballet, of East Liverpool, Ohio; one sister in law, Nancy Goodballet, of Braselton, Georgia and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Troup and a brother in law, John Goodballet. Per her request, there will be a private Memorial Service. No visitation will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley United Methodist Church, 4720 Old Scioto Trail, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences to www.fcdaehlermortuary.com

