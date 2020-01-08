WHEELERSBURG-Martha Ann Kline, 75, of Wheelersburg passed away Monday January 6, 2020 at KDMC in Ashland, KY. Martha was born September 27, 1949 in Wheelersburg to the late Herman Edward and Edna Essman Delabar. Martha was a Green High School graduate and worked as a Fancy Stitcher at the former Williams Shoe Factory. She was a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Delabar and a sister, Dorothy "Dot" Collett. Martha is survived by a son, Paul Kline; a daughter, Pamela (Johnny) Smith; sisters, Jean Wheeler and Mary Smith; grandchildren, Amanda and Drew Gorfi, Josh Raymond, Kelsey and Todd Hamilton and Alyssa and Abby Smith and great grandchildren, Amelia and Andy Gorfi and Logan Hamilton.

Services will be 8:00 pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5:00-8:00 pm Friday, January 10, 2020. The family has requested in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.