STOCKDALE - Martha Tharlene Snyder Salisbury, of Stockdale, Ohio, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 89. She was born January 4, 1930, in Scioto County, Ohio to George and Christine Kayser Snyder. Martha Tharlene graduated from Stockdale High School in 1947 and was retired from Dial Construction Company. She was an avid reader, worker of crossword puzzles and fan of Vince Gill and the St. Louis Cardinals. She will forever be missed by her family and friends for her good cooking, wonderful memory, stubbornness and most of all her unwavering love and support which made everyone feel safe.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Hood" Salisbury; a cherished daughter, Cheryl Salisbury Ball; brothers, Sidney, George and Merle Snyder; and sisters, Kathleen Edwards, Louise Hill Lockwood, Faye Lockwood and Lillian Claypool.

Surviving are her son Mike and wife Roxanna Salisbury; daughters Kay Edmunds and husband Gene, Teresa Tuttle and husband Gordon, and Lori Salisbury; son-in-law Rick Ball. Her adored and adoring grandchildren Amanda Edmunds, Jeremy Salisbury and Amber Barnett, Justin Tuttle, Jillian Salisbury and Mark Ward, Rachael Edmunds, Tim Edmunds, Ben and Vanessa Tuttle, Jessica and Josh Copper, and Adam and Erica Tuttle. And the lights of her life, her great-grandchildren, Morgan Salisbury, Bailey, Brenna, Brady, Ian and Olivia Tuttle, Collin and Sydney Copper and Breyer Brickey. Also surviving are siblings Bob Snyder and Betty Anen plus a multitude of Salisbury and Snyder relatives and longtime friends who she loved dearly.

Her desire was to be cremated, a celebratory memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Visitation will be Saturday from Noon to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. While granny loved flowers, she would have those who wish to follow her in donating to at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.

"The happy person finds joy in every step, life in every breath, a rainbow in every heart". Anonymous.