Martha Stewart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LUCASVILLE – Martha Ann Stewart, 91, of Lucasville passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence. Born October 11, 1928 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Elbert and Shirley Bryan Hayton, she was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by two sons, Alex Bryan Stewart, Jimmy Lee Stewart; one daughter, Shirley Fell; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Stewart whom she married on April 19, 1947, and one sister, Rosemary Stewart.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Zachary & Seth Stewart officiating. Burial will be at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved