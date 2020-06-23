Martha Stewart

LUCASVILLE – Martha Ann Stewart, 91, of Lucasville passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence. Born October 11, 1928 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Elbert and Shirley Bryan Hayton, she was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by two sons, Alex Bryan Stewart, Jimmy Lee Stewart; one daughter, Shirley Fell; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Stewart whom she married on April 19, 1947, and one sister, Rosemary Stewart.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Zachary & Seth Stewart officiating. Burial will be at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.