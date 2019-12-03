PORTSMOUTH — Martin Henry Dennis Glynn, Jr., 95, born in Wellston, OH. July 25, 1924, died Nov. 28, 2019, at Hillview Retirement Center, Portsmouth, OH. He was a Veteran of the 8th US Army/Air Corp (belly gunner on the B-17), "Marty the Milkman" (as he was known) worked at the Ideal Milk Co., Independent Tire Company, the A-Plant, and supervisor at the Portsmouth Court House. A Member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, James Dickey Post American Legion Auxiliary, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, the Golden Bears, and the family fan club of Ohio State University.

He delighted everyone with his jokes and stories of growing up in Boneyfiddle, WWII adventures, and his take on local and national events. His laughter was matched only by his generosity.

Survived by the "love of his life" and best friend, Mary Grace Thompson (his bride of 70 years); daughters Marta Brown (Rick) of Cary, NC, and Monica Benson (Ivan) of Lilburn, GA; grandchildren Jennifer Crawford (Troy), Kate Kenner (Chris), James Brown (Alysia), Suzanne Doublestein (Jeremy), Denise Benson, and eleven great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23. Arrangements are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marty's honor to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 514 Market Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662, or the Autism Society of North Carolina by visiting www.autismsociety-nc.org.