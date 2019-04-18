Obituary Print Martin Noel | Visit Guest Book

Lieutenant Colonel Martin Albert Noel, Jr. United States Air Force (Retired) RENO — Martin Albert Noel, Jr. (Marty or Chuck) was born 16 July 1941 in Portsmouth, Ohio and flew west into his sunset on 3 April 2019 from Reno, Nevada. Marty was raised in and around Portsmouth, Ohio. He was a graduate of Columbus South High School and the Ohio State University. He joined the Air Force and went to pilot training in November 1964. He served his country as a fighter pilot for 20 years, retiring in 1984. Marty completed three tours in Vietnam, flying 291 missions. After USAF retirement Marty spent 30 years in the aerospace industry working for Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Cubic Defense Systems and then served as a consultant, managing business proposals for U.S. and foreign aerospace clients bidding on US defense contracts. He was a patriot, a passionate OSU Buckeye fan, a loyal friend and a beloved father and grandfather. Marty is survived by his former wife, Judy Kay Noel, a former USAF Nurse, daughters Heather Wynne Noel and Blythe Nicole(Tim) Wilhelm, two grandchildren, Jonah and Abby Wilhelm of California; a granddaughter, Madison(Cody) Stiverson and two great grandchildren of Zanesville, and a grandson Dakota Itner of Denver, Colorado; a brother William(Cheri) of Chillicothe, two sisters, Sally(Mike) Hardin and Beth Porter living in Gahanna. In addition, Marty is survived by special friend Jackie Stewart of Nashville, Tennessee. In his words, "It all started with the movie Sabre Jet when I was 10 years old."

