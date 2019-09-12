MINFORD — Marvin William Dixon, 66, of Minford, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his residence.

Born March 1, 1953, in Jackson County, OH, a son of the late Paul and Anna (Stout) Dixon, he retired from OSCO Maintenance Department.

He is survived by two sons, Paul (Jolynna) Dixon of Minford, Avel (Jeanette) Ramirez of Jackson; four grandchildren, Vanessa (Darreck) Hitchcock, Chelsea (Andrew) Brown, Jasmine Dixon, Jaxon Dixon; two great grandchildren, Alayna and Avery Hitchcock; former wife, Rosie Dixon; two sisters, Janet Maddox, Mary Dixon, and his good friends, Greg and Mary Ramirez

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by two sisters, Anna Holiday, Paula Nelson, and his brother, James Robert Dixon, just an hour and a half before him.

Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.