WHEELERSBURG-Marvin Smith, 79, Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed away March 3, 2020 in SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio June 14, 1940, a son of the late Clarence Smith and Mina Soward Smith.

Preceded in death by one brother, William Smith.

Surviving are his wife, Elsie Smith, two sons, Larry and Terry Smith both of Chillicothe, Ohio, John Smith of West Liberty, Kentucky, one daughter, Peggy Carrico of Silver Springs, Nevada, two brothers, Kenneth Smith of South Shore, Kentucky, Merlin Smith of Dayton, Ohio, two sisters, Louise Taylor and Violet Taylor both of South Shore, Kentucky.

There will be no services at this time.

