MARY FRANCES BARKER

PORTSMOUTH —Mary Frances Barker, Age 90, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Rosemount Pavilion in Portsmouth. She was born December 15, 1928, in Portsmouth to Mark and Sarah (Fannin) Jordan. Mary was very family-oriented, interested in genealogy, and enjoyed baking and cooking. She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in South Webster and was an active participant in her church, especially the Red Hat Ladies. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her husband, Harold Barker; sons, Phil (Donna) Barker of Erlanger, KY, Timothy (Cindy) Barker of Powell, OH, David (Krista) Barker of Loveland, OH; daughter, Joy Lynn Barker of Erlanger, KY; brother, Charles "Kenneth" (Nancy) Jordan of Lebanon, OH; seven grandchildren, Alan, Mike, Cara, Jacob, Emma, and William Barker, Karen Mills; five great-grandchildren, Evan, Drew, and Autumn Barker, Ethan and Addie Mills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters in infancy.

Funeral services will be 12 noon Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Larry Moore officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 12 noon prior to the service. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.