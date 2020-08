Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BOSTON-Mary Jane Barrett, 80, died, August 7, 2020. Visitation with service will be Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 11:00 am with the service at 1:00 pm at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home. www.harrison-pyles.com



