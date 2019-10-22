WHEELERSBURG —Age 91, of Wheelersburg, passed away October 21, 2019 at her home. Mary was born in Lyra, September 11, 1928 to George and Carrie (Andre) Brown. She was retired from General Motors. She was an avid reader and attended Antioch Free Will Baptist Church, Mary was very active in her church and enjoyed the women's club.

Mary is survived by a daughter, Jeanne Chamberlin (Pete) of Wheelersburg; two grandchildren, Darcy Gafeira of Wheelersburg and Seth Chamberlin (Paige) of Paintsville, KY; seven great-grandchildren, Dominick, Deidre, Conner, Stephanie, Bethany, Megan and Danielle. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Mickey; a son, Stephen; a brother, Donald C. Brown Sr.; four sisters, Norma Jean Brown in infancy, Jane Felty, Wilma Thompson and Shirley Ebmeire.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Duane Knittle officiating. Interment will follow at Vernon Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Fond memories of Mary and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.