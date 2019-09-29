LUCASVILLE — Mary Ann (Crabtree) Comer, 73, of Lucasville was taken home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 27, 2019.

She was born at her grandparent's home in McDermott, Ohio September 12, 1946, to the late Thomas Horton Crabtree and Mary Agnes (McDonald) Crabtree "Lil".

She was a loved homemaker, housewife, mother and grandmother. She was baptized at 9 years old and continued a lifelong membership with Community of Christ, (formerly known as Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) of Lucasville, Ohio. She was a member of the Lucasville Branch. She was a 1966 Northwest High School graduate.

Surviving are her husband Earnest Ray Comer "Tub", whom she married September 25, 1967, in Lucasville; her children John Jason (Michelle) Comer of Lucasville, Samantha Ann (Kenneth) Blake of Wheelersburg, Adena Sue Comer of Chesapeake, and Marsha Marie (Ryan) Ratliff of Lucasville; her sisters Patricia Ellen (Dean) Penix of Lucasville; Sharon Rose Altman of Lucasville, and Pamela Lenora (Ronald) Breech of McDermott; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by one brother Thomas Joseph "TJ" Crabtree and sister-in-law Virginia (Jenkins) Crabtree; one sister Regina Kay Phipps; and one brother-in-law Dwight Altman; one nephew Anthony Crabtree; two nieces Mary Elizabeth Ann Penix and Jenny Lynn Crabtree.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Scioto Burial Park with Paul Crabtree officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.