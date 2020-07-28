POINT PLEASANT-Mary Louise Cook, 88, of Point Pleasant, passed away Monday, July 27,

2020, at her home.

She was born August 10, 1931, in McDermott, OH, a daughter of the late

Ferman Brown and Sarah "Sadie" Ruby (Yonker) Brown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ray

Brown, Harold Brown and Ralph Brown; and sisters, Evelyn Lewis and an

infant sister.

Mary was a graduate of North West High School (formerly McDermott High

School) Class of 1949, in McDermott, OH.

She is survived by her husband, of 66 years, Charles E. Cook of Point

Pleasant; daughters, Connie R. (Terry) Hazlewood of Winfield and

Kimberly (Tom) Waugh of Huntington; three grandchildren, Charles

(Amanda) Clarke of Franklin, TN, Sarah Waugh of Huntington and Katie

(Andrew) Rowan of Clarksburg; great grandchildren, Ava Clarke and

Savannah Clarke of Franklin, TN; and sister-in-law, Rose Brown of

Defiance, OH.

Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at the

Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. A private funeral service will

follow at the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Finnicum officiating.

Burial will be at the Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by

visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.