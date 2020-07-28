1/1
1/1
POINT PLEASANT-Mary Louise Cook, 88, of Point Pleasant, passed away Monday, July 27,
2020, at her home.
She was born August 10, 1931, in McDermott, OH, a daughter of the late
Ferman Brown and Sarah "Sadie" Ruby (Yonker) Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ray
Brown, Harold Brown and Ralph Brown; and sisters, Evelyn Lewis and an
infant sister.
Mary was a graduate of North West High School (formerly McDermott High
School) Class of 1949, in McDermott, OH.
She is survived by her husband, of 66 years, Charles E. Cook of Point
Pleasant; daughters, Connie R. (Terry) Hazlewood of Winfield and
Kimberly (Tom) Waugh of Huntington; three grandchildren, Charles
(Amanda) Clarke of Franklin, TN, Sarah Waugh of Huntington and Katie
(Andrew) Rowan of Clarksburg; great grandchildren, Ava Clarke and
Savannah Clarke of Franklin, TN; and sister-in-law, Rose Brown of
Defiance, OH.
Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at the
Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. A private funeral service will
follow at the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Finnicum officiating.
Burial will be at the Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant.
Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by
visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.