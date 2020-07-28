1/1
Mary Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

POINT PLEASANT-Mary Louise Cook, 88, of Point Pleasant, passed away Monday, July 27,

2020, at her home.

She was born August 10, 1931, in McDermott, OH, a daughter of the late

Ferman Brown and Sarah "Sadie" Ruby (Yonker) Brown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ray

Brown, Harold Brown and Ralph Brown; and sisters, Evelyn Lewis and an

infant sister.

Mary was a graduate of North West High School (formerly McDermott High

School) Class of 1949, in McDermott, OH.

She is survived by her husband, of 66 years, Charles E. Cook of Point

Pleasant; daughters, Connie R. (Terry) Hazlewood of Winfield and

Kimberly (Tom) Waugh of Huntington; three grandchildren, Charles

(Amanda) Clarke of Franklin, TN, Sarah Waugh of Huntington and Katie

(Andrew) Rowan of Clarksburg; great grandchildren, Ava Clarke and

Savannah Clarke of Franklin, TN; and sister-in-law, Rose Brown of

Defiance, OH.

Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at the

Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. A private funeral service will

follow at the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Finnicum officiating.

Burial will be at the Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by

visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved