WEST PORTSMOUTH-Mary Alice Dunham, 88 of West Portsmouth died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born November 27, 1931 in West Portsmouth to the late George and Mary Lovejoy Bower. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 sisters; Loretta Henderson, Donna Essman, and Jeanie Ratcliff. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth.

Mary is survived by her husband, Bill Dunham whom she married December 30, 1950, 3 sons; Bill (Becky) Dunham, Chris (Dona) Dunham, and Jon (Wendi) Dunham, 2 daughters; Terry (Randy) Diller and Lorie (Michael) Peters, 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a sister, Ann Hamilton, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 3:00 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Friendship Cemetery with Evan Fisher officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Mary's memory. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.