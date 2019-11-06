LUCASVILLE — Mary Ellen Grooms, 82, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at SOMC Hospice.

She was born December 29, 1036 in Greenup, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Homer Chilton and Hazel Mae Dawson Grooms.

Mary was a retired school teacher with 35 years of service in the Valley Local School District where she coached basketball, softball, and cheerleading advisor. She was inducted into the Valley High School Hall of Fame. She was a 1954 Valley High School graduate, received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Ohio University, and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church where she was the pianist for many years.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Martha Grooms Kirk; her brother, Joe Grooms, and her sister-in-law, Jamianne Spriggs Grooms; niece and nephew Carrie and Christopher.

Mary is survived by three brothers, David (Lavonda) Grooms of Tulsa, OK, John Grooms of Lucasville, Duane (Barb) Dunham of McDermott; her sister, Elsie (Mike) Smith of London, OH; sister-in-law Louise Grooms of Belton, MO; brother-in-law, David (Cheryl) Kirk of Stout; nieces and nephews, John Bill (Carla), Laura (Mike), Aaron (Angela), Rich (Teresa), Susan (Shane), Jonathan (Ashley), Daniel (Barbara), Rebecca (Tim), Brent (Anissa), May Anne, J.T., and Andy; several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held later at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

The family would like to thank Heartland and SOMC Hospice for their wonderful care of Mary.