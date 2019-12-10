PORTSMOUTH —Mary Louise Fraley, 74, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, Dec. 8, 2019 in Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born in Greenup County, Kentucky, March 12, 1945, a daughter of the late Willie and Kathryn Johnson Gilliam.

Preceded in death by three brothers, Bud, Russ and Charlie Gilliam, three sisters, Laura Royster, Ruby Gilliam and Diane Gilliam.

Surviving are one son, Bob Fraley of New Boston, Ohio, one daughter, Melissa Hamilton of Sciotoville, Ohio, Five brothers, Walter Gilliam, Don Gilliam, Mike Gilliam, Curt Gilliam and Ben Gilliam, two sisters, Doris Madden and Barb Wolfe, two grandchildren, Katelan Marie Fraley and Ethan Tyler Hamilton.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Rev. Kenny Potter, officiating. Burial will follow in Gilliam Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 from 6 till 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. till the service time at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Online condolences ca be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com