MARY FYFFE

LUCASVILLE — Mary Elizabeth Fyffe, 82, of Lucasville, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center's Emergency Room.

She was born January 10, 1937 in Lucasville, a daughter of the late Virgil and Birdie Carley Fyffe.

Mary was a former employee of Edwards Dry Cleaning and retired from Valley Local Schools Cafeteria with 34 years of service. She was a 1956 Valley High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, David, and James Fyffe.

Mary is survived by her son, Randy Fyffe of Lucasville; her granddaughter, Randa Fyffe of Lucasville; one great-grandson, Dominik Hoffer of Lucasville; nine nieces and nephews who she helped raise and loved dearly; one brother, Tommy Fyffe; and four sisters, Annabelle Fyffe of Lucasville, Nancy Jones of Otway, Linda Sue Morrison of Russell, Ky., and Patricia Jane Cooper of Manchester.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Tom Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Lucasville Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral.