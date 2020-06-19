Mary Gee
1941 - 2020
SCIOTOVILLE - Mary Frances (Wessel) Gee, age 78, of Wheelersburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born July 21, 1941 in Columbus to Chester Rightmire and Mary Louise (Schwamberger) Wessel. Mary was a 1959 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and Portsmouth Interstate Business College, graduating in 1961. Professionally, Mary worked for the FBI in Washington D.C for 2 years in the J. Edgar Hoover Building, Mitchellace here in Portsmouth, Porter Township Rescue for 27 years, and as an EMS dispatcher for 13 years. She made a difference in many children's lives by serving as a Scioto County foster parent for 25 years. Mary enjoyed quilting and donated her quilts to children at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Scott Gee of Portsmouth, Daniel Joseph Gee of Wheelersburg, Adam Todd Gee of Columbus, Randall Lee Gee of Wheelersburg; daughter, Sandra Kay (Randy) Phipps of Sciotoville; sisters, Phyllis Ann (Russell) Shanks of Baltimore, OH, Bernita Carol Wessel of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Nathan, Kelsey, Kim, Jason, Emily, Becky, Keith, Chris, Brandon, Ethan, Breanna, Bradley, Alexis; thirteen great-grandchildren; special friend, Clare Elliott of Nelsonville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Carl Lee Gee; daughter, Mandy Jo Gee.

Funeral services for Mary will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call on Sunday from 5 – 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Due to the current national health advisories, we recommend the wearing of masks and appropriate social-distancing. Fond memories of Mary and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME
JUN
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Home-Wheelersburg Chapel
11901 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
(740) 574-5050
