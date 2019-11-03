MINFORD - Mary Helen Eckhart Bennett 88 yrs old loving mother, sister, & grandmother passed on November 1, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She raised 3 sons, Dennis (Diane) Bennett; Earl (DeLynn) Bennett both of Minford, Randy (Peggy Havens) of Lucasville and her daughter, Angie (Doug) Kilby of Georgetown, Ky. She was grandmother to 8 grandchildren, Andy (Lisa) Bennett, Scott (Joy) Bennett, Dr. Lindsay May, Wendy (Darren) Rawlins, Kristin Bennett (Ben Whetstine), Zachary Burgett, Adam Bennett, Amanda Clarke; 4 step-grandchildren, Jennifer, Nikki, Joseph & Joshua (Alyssa) Kilby; 10 great-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren all who loved her dearly, and a sister, Janet Eckhart Lewis who resides at Hillview Retirement.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Bennett Jr.; a grandson, Jeremy Burgett; brothers Harold, Orel & Dean Eckhart & Minnie; half-sister, Edith Eckhart Kennedy & Gladys Eckhart; half brother, Marvin Eckhart, and a precious great-granddaughter Elli Bennett.

Mary Helen was born to Andrew & Irene Ietta Fields Eckhart on March 30, 1931. She married her high school sweetheart Marion Bennett, Jr. on his birthday August 16, 1947. They were married for a wonderful 58 yrs. Mary Helen owned Mary Helen's Beauty Shoppe in Minford for 62 yrs. She also had done hair at Minford Retirement Center & for years at Erwin-Dodson Allen Funeral Home. Mom was doing hair up until 2 months before her passing. She attended Minford Bible Baptist Church and was a member of the Willow Garden Club. Mom loved to plant flowers in her garden, do word search puzzles, go to Lowe's, eat at Bob Evan's & Hickie's Hamburger Inn. She loved to knit & crochet. She played the organ for years at Madison Missionary Baptist Church and still played at her home every day. She was a remarkable godly woman and will be missed by many in this world.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Ryan Brown and Scott Bennett officiating. Burial will be at Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday. Donations in her memory can be made to SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth or . Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.