MARY JANE JOHNSON BRANDENBURG

PORTSMOUTH — Mary Jane Johnson Brandenburg, 80, of Portsmouth, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She and her twin Martha were born on February 1, 1939 in Lucasville to the late Hobert and Myrtle (Snyder) Johnson. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Army veteran Russell "Fred" Brandenburg whom she married on Feb 18, 1966 in Wheelersburg, three brothers: Junior, Hubert, and Elwood, and five sisters: Juanita, Evelyn, Delores, Bertha, and her beloved twin Martha. The Johnson Sisters, Mary, Martha, and younger sister Helen were proud Valley High School Indians, class of 1958. Mary worked for Williams Shoe Manufacturing Company, and she retired from a long career in the Kmart Cafeteria. She was a well-recognized smiling face along every walking path in Portsmouth and a regular at the LIFE Center for decades. A proud Portsmouth citizen, Mary spent much of her time volunteering at city events, the community garden, the election polls, and she was present for the successful Plant Portsmouth Guinness World Record event. Mary was an active member of many social clubs including the Golden Bears, the Red Hats Society, and several card clubs where she had a notoriously lucky reputation. She loved her friends and her family unconditionally, and she was a proud mother, doting grandmother, loyal sister, the fun aunt, and a lifelong friend to all.

Mary is survived by her daughter Kathy (Dan) Gemperline of York, PA, her twins; daughter Karen Brandenburg, of Colorado Springs, CO, and son Keith (Allison Vanvlake) Brandenburg of Georgetown, SC; 3 granddaughters, Danielle Gemperline of York, PA, Katie (Randy) Cochran of Portsmouth, OH and Kristyn Brandenburg of Athens, OH; two great grandsons, Axl and Gotham Cochran, one sister, Helen Entler of Rosemount, and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Christ Community Church in Portsmouth, with Pastor Ralph Clay officiating and interment to follow at Friendship Cemetery, in Friendship, Oh. The family will receive friends from 11am until the funeral hour on Friday. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.adkinsfamilyfuneralhome.com