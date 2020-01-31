LUCASVILLE-Mary Ann (Kimbler) Landrum, age 92, of Lucasville, went home to be with the Lord, on January 28, 2020.

She was born December 28, 1927, in Lucasville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lenard B. Kimbler and Eva Julia (Spriggs) Kimbler. Graduated from Valley High School in 1945.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Floyd Edwin Landrum: a grandson Creighton O. Runyon: and a brother George S. Kimbler.

She was a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church of Lucasville, Ohio. Before retiring, she was a co-owner of Meadow Gold Ice Cream Inc.; Mary Ann's passions were working at her church functions, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Mary Ann is survived by her son Dennis Lee Landrum (Charnell) of Lucasville, daughter Sharon Kay Runyon of Lucasville; grandchildren Dennis L. Landrum II (Amanda), Crystal A. Kipple (Zachary), Julia A. Runyon, Robert J. Mertz, James S. (Candace) Mertz, and Thomas L. Mertz: great-grandchildren: Alexis (Lexi) Runyon, T. J. Landrum, Olivia Landrum, Alex Henderson-Mertz, Kaitlyn Mertz, Baily Johnson, Abigail Ann Veazey, Ava M. Runyon, Isabella Landrum, Jaxxon Kipple, Jozephine Kipple, Mia Landrum, Nicholas Landrum, and Harper Mertz ; one sister Vena Mae Drennen of Dayton, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life Service will be on February 04, 2020, at 1:15P.M. at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church at 73 Scioto St. Lucasville, Ohio with Pastor Michael Musser, and Rev. Dr. Harley E. Roston officiating.

Visitation will be from 11:30 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. before the Celebration of Life Service.

Burial will be on February 04, 2020 at the Omega Cemetery, Pearl St. Omega, Ohio, after lunch at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lucasville Emmanuel United Methodist Church 73 Scioto St. Lucasville, Ohio 45648 or SOMC Hospice 2201 25th St. Portsmouth, Ohio 45662