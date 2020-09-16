1/1
Mary Lewis
MINFORD – Mary Ann Lewis, 78, of Minford passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at SOMC. Born August 31, 1942 in Springfield, a daughter of the late Denver and Bertha Williams Keller, she was a nurse's aide and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jerry Lewis; three children, Helen (Mike) Trapp, Penny Evans, Daniel Lewis; six grandchildren, Sarah (Tony) Cottrill, John Evans, Doug Evans, Kathy Evans Daniel Lee Lewis, Sunshine Lewis; 10 great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Delbert Evans.

Private family services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
