MCDERMOTT-Mary Jane Cable Lilly, 78, of McDermott, Ohio went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center.

Born September 24, 1942 in Dorton, Kentucky, the daughter of James and Bessie (Potter) Cable who preceded her in death, she was a 1960 Northwest High School graduate.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Harold Lilly whom she married on May 7, 1982; three sons, Keith (Sheila) Wright of Miamisburg, OH; Harold (Angela) Lilly Jr. of Huber Heights, OH and Paul Lilly of West Carrollton, OH; two daughters, Carla (Jason) Smith of Minford, and Kathy Clark of West Carrollton, OH; a sister, Alpha Holt of McDermott,; two brothers-in-law Don Pertuset of McDermott and Darrell (Mildred) Lilly of Nimtz, WV; a sister-in-law Loretta (Ibe) Cox of Jumping Branch, WV; and nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

As well as her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Tom Cable of McDermott; and two sisters, Altie Elkins of Lucasville and Lona Pertuset of McDermott.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the inpatient and outpatient staff at SOMC Hospice that participated in her care.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Larry Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Lilly Family Cemetery in McDermott. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and an hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662