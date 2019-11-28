SOUTH SHORE — Mary Lou Hamilton, 81, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at St. Thomas Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Mary Lou was born April 29, 1938, in Greenup County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Floyd and Florence Keaton Wolfenbarker.

Mary Lou was a member of the First Baptist Church in South Shore.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Hamilton and one grandson, Dustin Bivens, one great-grandchild, Paz Garcia, two brothers, Randy and Ralph Wolfenbarker and two sisters, Alma and Thelma Spriggs.

She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (John) Oyler of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Alice Choate of Nashville, Tennessee, three grandchildren, Danyael (Guillermo) Garcia, Sara (TJ) Johnson, and Seth Choate and one great-grandson, Keaton Garcia.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M, Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of South Shore. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in South Shore. Visitation will be held 5-8 P.M, Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore and one hour before the funeral on Sunday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust, cst.dav.org.