SOUTH WEBSTER - Mary Ruth McGlone, age 73, of South Webster, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born October 6, 1946 in Oak Hill to John Calvin and Frances Leona (Kuhn) McGowan. Mary was a 1964 graduate of Oak Hill High School and a member of Russell Christian Baptist Church. She enjoyed yard sales and trips to the thrift store and more than anything loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Virgil McGlone; son, Josh and wife Raquel McGlone of South Webster; daughters, Tami Lester of Oak Hill, Kelley McGlone of Sciotoville, Denise Sexton of Latham; brother, Jerel "Jay" and wife Sandy McGowan of Oak Hill; sisters, Peggy McGowan of Jackson, Joann Sprouse of Akron; seven grandchildren and one on the way; 10 great-grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services for Mary will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastors Vernon Lore and Richard Kuhn officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Donations to help with funeral expenses are appreciated. Online memories of Mary and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.