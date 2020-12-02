HILLIARD-Mary Kathryn Pollitt, 87, of Columbus, formerly of Lucasville, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Crown Point in Columbus.

She was born April 20, 1933 in Quincy, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Cheney and Nellie Veach Willis.

Mary was a homemaker and a member of Sedan Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School Teacher. She was a member of the Northwest Homemakers Club and a former Morgan Township precinct B poll worker.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Vernon Pollitt, July 11, 2005; one daughter, Vicki Kerr Campbell; and one sister, Carol Willis.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Karen (Dale) Whitley of Wheelersburg; her son, David (Susan) Grice of Vancouver, Washington; 11 grandchildren, Melissa Adams, Brian (Allison) Adams, Cheri (Kenny) Wilson, T.J. (Heather) Kerr, Kelly (Eric) Buckley, Christopher (Amy) Kerr, Josh (Erin) Whitley, Josiah Whitley, Sarah (Chris) Day, Lisa Peterson, and Matt Grice; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. December 3, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Gardens with her son-in-law Dale Whitley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.