Mary Reinhardt

PORTSMOUTH-Mary Karen Reinhardt, 60, of Portsmouth, died Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born February 29, 1960 in Portsmouth to the late John Vincent Reinhardt and Patricia Ann (Frantz) Reinhardt. Karen was preceded in death by her brothers; Patrick Anthony Reinhardt, John William Reinhardt, and Michael Vincent Reinhardt. Karen was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, a member of Saint Mary's Church, and a former employee of The Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Surviving are her two brothers; Stephen Earl (Cindy) Reinhardt, of Cincinnati, and Joseph Nicholas Reinhardt, of Columbus, and one sister, Kathryn Mary Schwartz (Ed), of Hilton Head, S.C., as well as several nieces, nephew, and great nieces. Services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Notre Dame Athletic Association, 2220 Sunrise Avenue, Portsmouth, OH 45662