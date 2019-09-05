WHEELERSBURG — Mary Louise (Triplett) Rogers, age 94, of Wheelersburg, Ohio formerly of Pedro, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Mary Lou was born on September 8, 1924 to Dora and William Triplett in Huntington, West Virginia. She was the 8th of 11 children and grew up on Vernon Farm in Pedro, Ohio. She attended both Decatur and Blackfork Elementary Schools and later was a cheerleader at Decatur High School. She married Ralph Vernett Rogers on October 27, 1940. She attended Rio Grande College where at the age of 39, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. While at Rio Grande, the newspaper published several of her essays about her life. She began her teaching career at Blackfork Elementary in the Fall of 1961. She completed her teaching career at Rock Hill Local Schools spending most of her 29 years teaching 7th grade English at Rock Hill Middle School. She loved God, teaching, golfing, traveling, taking care of people and

spending time with her family. She was a member of the choir at Hillview Retirement Center and a member of the chair volleyball team. She was a charter member of Decatur Missionary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and loved to sing in the choir. She is survived by her four children, Ralph and (Maggie) Rogers of Williamsburg, Virginia, Sandra (Rogers) Green of Oak Hill, Ohio, Dora (Rogers) and David Carmon of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Janeen (Rogers) and Barry Spradlin of Wheelersburg, Ohio. She has 13 grandchildren, E.J. Green, Mary (Green) Massie, Craig Green, Lora Green, Zac Green, Melanie (Carmon) Blake, Meredith (Carmon) Hulse, Michelle (Carmon) Metts, Sarah (Rogers) Williams, J.P. Williamson, Ashley Smith, Cassidy Spradlin, and Michael Spradlin. She also leaves behind 28 great grandchildren, 6 great, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Vernett Rogers, her son-in-law, Elza Green, daughter-in-law Ellen (Garner) Rogers, seven brothers, Harman, Orban (Pete), Ervin, Eugene, Thomas, Merril and Earl Triplett and three sisters, Reba (Triplett) Depriest, Myrtle (Triplett) Smith, and Evelyn (Triplett) Rogers and her dear friend, Clyde Heazlit.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 7 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio. The funeral service will be on Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 P.M. at Decatur Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Phillips officiating . Visitation will be one hour preceding the ceremony; burial will follow at Vernon Furnace Cemetery. Charitable contributions may be sent to Decatur Missionary Baptist Church, 14769 State Route 93, Pedro, Ohio 45659. To offer the Rogers family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net