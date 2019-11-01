COLUMBUS — Mary E. Rogers, 92, of Columbus, Ohio passed away on October 28, 2019 in Brunswick, Ohio. Born on January 4, 1927 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Wallace and Pearl (nee Spence) Bazler.

Devoted U.S. Air Force wife of Dow A. Rogers, Jr., Lt. Col. (USAF, retired) of 70 beautiful years; loving mother of Marcie (Lynton) Price, Dow Rogers, and Jack Rogers (deceased); cherished grandmother of Christopher (Anna) Price, Tiffany (Chad) Craig, Jeffrey Price, and Kyle (Heather) Rogers; dear great-grandmother of Chase, Lily, and Shelby; and sister of Alma Sexton. She is also preceded in death by 5 brothers and sisters. Mary will be fondly remembered by her family as a proud Air Force wife and mother and a grandmother who enjoyed spending time camping with grandchildren.

Per Mary's wishes, no services will be held at this time. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.waitefuneralhome.com