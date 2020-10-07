1/1
Mary Ruth Browning
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH — Mary Ruth Browning, 71 of Portsmouth died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center. She was born February 15, 1949 in West Portsmouth to the late Leonard and Mary Lyon Browning. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Joe, Charles, Paul, and James Browning and a sister, Barbara Hatfield.

She was a homemaker and a member at Temple of Faith Church.

Mary is survived by 3 sons; David Wayne (Cindy) Conschafsky, Jerry Lee (Becky) Conschafsky, and Jeffrey Ray (April) Conschafsky, 6 grandchildren; Kayla Conschafsky, Jeffrey Conschafsky, Christopher Conschafsky, Megan Mosley, Ryan Thompson and Blake Thompson, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Gary Newman officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved