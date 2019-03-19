MARY FRANCES RUTHERFORD

PORTSMOUTH — Mary Frances Rutherford, 106, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Portsmouth Health and Rehab. She was born Feb. 1, 1913 in Winder, GA, a daughter of the late Charlie Charles and Susie Biggs Charles Barnes

Mary Frances was a homemaker and longtime member of Living Faith Temple where she was a beloved Mother of the Church. She had worked at the former Gulker's Gift Shop and volunteered in the Grandparent's Program with West End Ministries. She also worked with the Pastoral Counseling Center and Goodwill Industries through the Senior Employment Program.

She was preceded in death in Dec. 3, 1957 by her husband, Guy William Rutherford, whom she married Sept. 20, 1943 in Moulton, AL; her son, Guy Lamar "Tootie" Rutherford; and siblings, Eugene Delcamp, Richard Charles, Louise Kemp, Nanell "Nancy" Arrington, Ruth J. Brown, Joan Davis and Mattie Mae Lewis.

Surviving is her daughter, Alvena Brown of Trabuco Canyon, CA; six grandchildren, Tracey Baker, Kimberley Rutherford, Guy D. Rutherford III, Letitia Bennett, Faye Betha and Angie Monroe; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a special niece, Betty Bridgforth of Boston, MA; and many other nieces, nephews and their families.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at Living Faith Temple, Marcus W. Bendolph, Pastor, with Bishop Edward E. Shouse officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to services. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.