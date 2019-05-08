MARY HELEN SEYMOUR

PORTSMOUTH — Mary Helen Seymour, 66, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at BridgePort Advance 360. She was born May 10, 1952 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Edgar Leroy Cooper and Mary Lou Gill Stinson.

Surviving are two sons, Stacy Seymour of Portsmouth and Adrian Seymour of Chillicothe; two daughters Brandi Le (Kevin) Moore and Andi Seymour, all of Portsmouth; and one sister, Rosanne (Wade) Williams of Chillicothe.

In addition to her parents, her brother, Keith Seymour; and a great-grandchild, Aveyon Jacobs, also preceded her in death.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. Friday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Edgar Brown officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday at the funeral home prior to services.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.